Welcome to Limits and Hope

A world won to Technique is lost to Freedom. Georges Bernanos, France v. the Robots

Here I post primarily on the manifestation of the onslaught of the forces of Technique on our lives and on what it means to be human, and on relevant unknown, forgotten or partially translated French thinkers.

Occasionally I will also consider broader political, geopolitical, legal, and historical matters, and the manifestations of the elite-driven culture of grievance known as wokeness, the new faith, the culture of inversion, etc.

For an introduction, start here.

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