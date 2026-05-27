On the Most Important Free Speech Judicial Case in the Digital Era, Transhumanism and MAHA

Two weeks ago, I had the great pleasure to interview Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on my podcast for the French YouTube Channel Tocsin plus. From now on, all the English versions will be published here, as opposed to the Tocsin plus YouTube Channel.

Aaron is a psychiatrist, bioethicist, and one of the most important and lucid dissidents of the COVID era. He is also the author of five books, including The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biosecurity State and the excellent Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine. He is a member and director of the Bioethics, Technology, and Human Flourishing program at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy in Washington DC, as well as a senior advisor at the Brownstone Institute, with which I am myself affiliated.

After serving for many years as a professor of psychiatry and director of the medical ethics program at the University of California, Irvine, Aaron was fired in 2021 for refusing his employer’s vaccine mandate. This act of resistance led him into a historic legal battle, Missouri v. Biden, which was heard by the Supreme Court under the name Murthy v. Missouri. The case exposed what he describes as the largest government-backed censorship campaign in the digital age.

Matt Taibbi has called him the most ambitious theorist of the industrial era of censorship, and I completely agree with him. Aaron’s work is truly an essential resource for understanding the new frontiers of technological surveillance within the transhumanist program — a topic on which he delivered an excellent lecture at Hillsdale College in February 2024 — as well as the MAHA movement, which is upending the paradigms of modern medicine.

I hope you’ll enjoy listening to this interview as much as I enjoyed recording it.