A Conversation with Laura Delano

The following video is the original English recording of my podcast with Laura Delano, where we discuss her powerful memoir, Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance.

Through her poignant account of being psychiatrized, Laura has become a leading voice in a profound paradigm shift in how U.S. federal health agencies approach mental health. This is historic: to my knowledge, it is the first time the “therapeutic State”—as Christopher Lasch called it—is in retreat.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Laura Delano is an author, speaker, and consultant, and the founder of Inner Compass Initiative, a nonprofit organization that helps people make informed choices about taking and safely tapering off psychiatric drugs while working to shift culture, science, and policy away from medicalized responses to human suffering. Laura has worked as an advocate within and beyond the mental health system and has spent the past 15 years working with individuals and families around the world seeking guidance and support for psychiatric drug withdrawal. She is regularly turned to by psychiatrists and other mental health professionals wishing to learn about safer medication tapering protocols. Her book, Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance, was published in March 2025.

Her online info:

Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance: https://unshrunkthebook.com

Laura’s Website: https://www.lauradelano.com

Inner Compass Initiative: https://www.theinnercompass.org

Laura on X: https://x.com/LauraDelano

Laura on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_lauradelano_/

Laura on FB: https://www.facebook.com/laurafdelano